James A. Wensley, 62

Civil engineer reveled in his sons’ accomplishments

Published February 3, 2021

WAKEFIELD — James A. Wensley, age 62, of Wakefield died January 30, 2021 in Burlington after a brief illness.

Born in Lynn on March 2, 1958, the son of the late Robert J. and Marjorie (Hatch) Wensley, Jim resided in Wakefield for the past 30 years.

Jim was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1976, where he was active in the Marching Band and the Yearbook committee. He then went on to M.I.T. in Cambridge, Class of 1982 where he received a BS in Civil Engineering with a concentration in Transportation. Jim was employed as a Senior Transportation Planner for Multisystems of Cambridge for more than 30 years. More recently he worked in the Boston office of WSP, in the same capacity.

Jim was a dedicated husband and father. He loved spending time with his family and participating in many of his boy’s activities including Boy Scouts, WHS and WPI Wrestling, WHS Marching Band Pit Crew and WHS Football. He was a proud father who willingly shared his talented sons’ accomplishments. He took pride in his yard and enjoyed taking walks, watching football, going to Wensley family reunions, and traveling. In 2018, he became a proud member of the All Fifty States Club, having visited his 50th state on a trip to North Dakota.

Jim was the beloved husband of Cathy B. (Hamilton) Wensley and the loving father of Robert H. Wensley of Arlington, Andrew J. Wensley of Wakefield and Daniel J. Wensley of Virginia. He is survived by his brother David Wensley and his wife Janet of New York. In addition, he was the uncle to Victoria Wensley, Stephanie, Scott and Samantha Wood and the late Denise Wensley and great uncle to Payton.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private interment will be held at the Forest Glade Cemetery.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those comfortable enough to attend will be required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to pay their respects and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Wakefield High School Wrestling Boosters, 60 Farm St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to The Citizen Scholarship Foundation Inc., c/o the Jim Wensley Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.