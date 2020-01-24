James H. Powell III, 97

PEABODY — James H. Powell III, 97, of Peabody, formerly longtime of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danvers on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Jim was born in Boston on October 3, 1922, one of three children of the late James H. Powell and Amy E. (Spratlin) Powell. Raised in Lynnfield and Melrose, Jim graduated from Melrose High School where he excelled on the MHS Football team. He served as a Pilot Instructor in the U.S. Navy during WWII before his honorable discharge in 1946. On June 30, 1944, he embarked on what would become a 75 year marriage to his beloved wife, Hazel J. Daine. They lived in Melrose, before settling in Wakefield to raise a family of two children.

Jim enjoyed his over 35 years working as a salesman of outdoor equipment for Frost Co. in Arlington. He traveled across New England servicing and calling on customers with sincerity and good humor. While his profession required regular travel, he had a love for his home where he enjoyed working on his lawn or undertaking many home projects with wife Hazel.

With a love for boating, Jim enjoyed many summer weekends relaxing at the family cottage on Thompson Lake in Oxford, Maine. He also enjoyed golfing while spending winters in Venice, Florida. Most of all, with homes in Florida, Massachusetts and Maine, Jim and Hazel found great delight in improving their homes with a little hard work and ingenuity.

Jim will be deeply missed, but lovingly remembered for his easy going nature and laid back attitude. After all, when asked how he was, his response was always, “never better.”

Jim was the beloved husband of Hazel J. (Daine) Powell with whom he shared 75 years of marriage. Devoted father of Kathy Powell of Saugus, and James H. Powell, Jr. and his companion Anne of Holyoke. Dear brother of Anne Egan and her late husband George of Melrose, and Elisabeth Place and her late husband Ronald of Melbourne, Fla. Loving grandfather of Matthew Cummings, Jennifer Barry, and Jimmy Powell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud great-grandfather of Jackie Barry.

