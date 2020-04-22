Janice N. Frongillo, 81

Avid sports fan, had a great love of the ocean

NORTH HAMPTON, New Hampshire — Janice N. Frongillo, 81, of North Hampton, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was born December 25, 1938, in Malden, Mass., a daughter of the late Charles and Naomi (Milley) Moss. Surviving family members include her husband, Leonard; children, Annette Cerullo and her husband Blake of Westford, Mass. and Tonilyn McGee and her husband Brian of Wakefield, Mass.; grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Cerullo and Nicholas and Molly McGee.

Janice, also known as Nani, will be greatly missed. She graduated from Wakefield High School and went on to do office management for printing companies. She took great pride in her 57 year marriage to Len and the two daughters they raised. Nani loved being a grandmother of four and always made an effort to be at her grandchildren’s events. One example is shortly after major lung surgery she bravely attended her grandson’s wrestling match despite her dislike of the sport. Janice was a huge sports fan and you knew not to call her while she was watching Tom Brady and the Pats, college basketball, a tennis match or golf.

Despite a stroke in 2013, Janice maintained great intellect keeping up with the news, current events, politics and more. She was never shy in expressing her opinions; her passion, independent thinking and humor will always be remembered. The family has fond memories of yearly summer vacations on Nudd Ave. at Hampton Beach. Janice and Len retired to the N.H. seacoast because of her great love for the ocean. She even named her home printing business, “Tuesday’s etc.,” so she could have Tuesday’s off to go to the beach two miles away.

Jan and Len loved to bowl together and take sunset cruises in her convertible along the coast. Nani’s desserts will also be greatly missed – vacation whoopie pies, chocolate pudding pie, and her Christmas coffee cake and fudge. But her favorite recipe of all was “dine out!” She and Len did so every night making lots of friends at all their local favorite places. May Janice, mom, Nani know how much she was loved and that one day we will all be together again.

The Frongillo family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for their outstanding care during these difficult times. A special thanks to Tori, her palliative care nurse, who brought us great comfort by connecting us with Nani through phone technology and for being by her side as she passed.

Due to the current situation and restrictions on public gatherings a private graveside service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody, Mass.