Joan M. Havey, 86

Apr 14, 2021 by jkeating624

Woman of deep faith worked for Wakefield schools

Published April 14, 2021

PEABODY — Joan M. (Boisvert) Havey, age 86 of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, died on Sunday, April 11 at her residence at Brooksby Village.

She was born on August 29, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Madeline (Richards) Boisvert.

Joan was the devoted wife of the late Walter E. Havey. She was the beloved mother of Robert C. Havey and his wife Peggy of Wakefield and their two daughters Tracey (Havey) Spirito and Katherine Havey; Mary (Havey) Fallavollita and her husband Scott of West Newbury and their four children, Laura, Mark, John, and Julie Fallavollita; Paul Havey of Wilmington, DE; James Havey and his wife Eilish of North Reading and their three children, Ryan, Kyle and Rachel Havey; Walter J. Havey, of Hampton, NH and his three children, Matthew, Carter, and Kendyl Havey; as well as two great grandchildren, Ashley and Brooke Spirito.

Joan enjoyed working within the Wakefield School System until her retirement in 1996. A woman of deep faith, she actively served the Saint Florence Parish community as a Eucharistic Minister, was an active member of RCIA (Rite of Initiation of Adults) and was supportive of the Pro-Life Movement.

After retiring in 1996, Joan remained active in the community as a volunteer with Mystic Valley Senior Service for 10-plus years.

In 2008 Joan joined the Brooksby Village Community, making new friends, lending her creativity to the Brooksby Follies and Tap Dance Group.

Joan’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the funeral Mass at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 9-11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Massachusetts Pro-Life Movement.