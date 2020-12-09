Judith M. Humphreys, 80

Dec 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Wakefield Public Schools employee; Item proofreader

Published December 9, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Judith M. (Patten) Humphreys, 80, of Wakefield passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a brief illness.

Judy, the only daughter of Robert A. and Elizabeth G. (Doyle) Patten, was born in Medford on May 12, 1940. She was a graduate of Girls Catholic in Malden and Merrimack College, Class of 1962, where she was a member of the cheerleading, skiing, sailing and tennis teams.

It was also at Merrimack where she met the love of her life, Tom Humphreys. They were married for 56 years, raised three children — Susan, Tom Jr. and Michelle — and were an inseparable, dynamic duo.

Judy was employed by the Wakefield Public Schools for many years — first as an assistant librarian at the Dolbeare and Franklin Schools, later as the athletic department secretary, and finally as a member of the IT department. She also worked for a short time at the Wakefield Daily Item as a proofreader.

The school year schedule allowed Judy to travel to hockey rinks and soccer fields to watch many youth and high school games, as well as to enjoy weeks-long summer vacations with her family. Judy also served as a den mother and CCD teacher, as well as being active on the Dolbeare School PTO.

Along with Tom, she hosted numerous gatherings at their home; their Fourth of July, Super Bowl and Thanksgiving pregame parties were not to be missed and filled their home with lots of laughter and happy memories. Every summer, Judy could be found at her parents’ cottage on Long Beach in Rockport or poolside with a good book at her home in Wakefield.

After retirement, Judy enjoyed traveling across the United States with Tom and their daughter Michelle and son-in-law Ross; visiting Tom and his family for Lisa’s delicious meals; and spending springtimes in Naples, Fla. (Tom couldn’t be pulled away from the lure of hockey rinks, ice on Lake Quannapowitt, nor snow shoveling, much to Judy’s chagrin.)

She also added a new name — Nana — and was gracious enough to share her home with three of her grandchildren and Susan for 19 years. Nana and Papa became fixtures at rinks, lacrosse and soccer fields, and school performances, and loved being welcomed by so many Wakefield and Andover families.

Our family takes much comfort in knowing that Judy has been reunited in Heaven with her beloved Tom, who passed away in September. Judy is survived by her daughter Susan Langlois and her children Raina, Braedan and Derryn; her son Tom Jr., his wife Lisa (Kaugher) and their children Lucy and Tommy of West Simsbury, Conn.; and Michelle Bowen, her husband Ross and their children, Cooper, Peter and Tyce of Los Gatos, Calif. Judy also leaves her brothers Stephen (and Annemarie) Patten of Beverly and Dennis (and Carolan) Patten of Peabody; as well as her sister-in-law Phyllis of Medford, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Judy was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Robert and Richard, and her “angels”: her children Marybeth and Joseph, and granddaughter, Abby.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 10 am. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visiting hours, and the family will understand if you are unable to attend the funeral. Arrangements are in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.

If you would like, please donate in Judy’s memory to the charity of your choice. Causes close to her heart include the Wakefield Interfaith Food Pantry, Merrimack College’s Warrior Fund, and Mystic Valley Elder Services.