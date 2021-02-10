Keaton Heckman, 31

WAKEFIELD — Keaton Heckman, 31, of Wakefield, formerly of Peabody, died unexpectedly on January 30, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with drug addiction.

Born in Beverly, he was the cherished son of Denise Bajgot Heckman of Wakefield and William “Bill” Heckman and his wife Carole of Peabody. He was raised and educated in Peabody, attended Peabody High School and graduated from the North Shore Recovery High School, Class of 2007, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. Keaton had most recently worked for Boston Sports Clubs and had a great knack for sales.

Keaton was a sensitive and caring soul and had the biggest heart. He truly loved his family and friends and would do anything to help them. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

He regretfully leaves his 11-month-old daughter, Kayleigh Mae Heckman, who was the brightest star in his life, and Kayleigh’s mom, Cassandra Aylward and her son, Anthony, of Peabody, who adored him. He also leaves his devoted maternal grandparents, “Babci” Marlene & “Dziadzi” Tony Bajgot, with whom he resided. They adored and loved him as a son. “Dziadzi” taught him some words in Polish which brought many laughs. Dziadzi and Keaton shared many talks and were great friends and confidants. Babci and Keaton shared a great love and Keaton always helped her with many of the household chores. Keaton was especially close with his loving mother Denise as they were always there for each other. Keaton’s father Bill loved him deeply throughout his life.

On his maternal side, he leaves uncle Doug Bajgot and his wife, Judi and their family, Molly and Sam Bajgot; uncle Jeff Bajgot and his wife, Bev and their family, Josh Bajgot & his partner Amber, Emily & her wife, Lindsay Schiller and their children, Casey & Cameron. His cherished aunt and Godmother, Karyn Tirabassi and uncle, Richard Tirabassi and their children Mikayla, Alexa and Isabella.

He is also survived by his parents, William Heckman and his wife Carole of Peabody and Denise Bajgot Heckman of Wakefield, who loved him unconditionally; his brother, Keifer Heckman, as well as his step-sister, Desiree Dugas and her husband Keith, and step-brothers, John Paul and Nicholas Ouellette; his paternal grandmother, June Heckman; his aunt, Elaine Jalbert and her son, Adam Jalbert; his uncle, Wayne Heckman and his wife, Tammy and their family, Paul and Amy Heckman, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family who all loved him dearly. He was the grandson of the late William Heckman, nephew of the late Gail Heckman and cousin of the late Christopher Heckman and Haley Heckman. with whom he is now hand and hand with in heaven.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at Peterson-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., Danvers, MA on Wednesday, February 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. A public celebration of Keaton’s life will also be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kayleigh Heckman Educational Fund, C/O Doug Bajgot 43 Brookdale Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. An education trust created in Keaton daughter’s name. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com