Lorraine A. Dolbeare, 88

Registered nurse known for her compassion and amazing grace

KENNEBUNKPORT, ME — Lorraine Ann Dolbeare, (Gerry) 88, of Kennebunkport, ME passed away peacefully on Feb 7, 2021 surrounded by loving family.

Born in Winchester, MA to Frederick and Josephine Gerry on March 8, 1932, and graduating from Wakefield High School in 1950, Lorraine fulfilled her life dream by educating herself as a successful registered nurse at The Melrose Hospital in 1953. Dedicating countless years as a compassionate and loving RN throughout the North Shore, Lorraine touched the lives of many patients and families by her grace, unwavering love, and dedication.

Lorraine married her Wakefield High School sweetheart, Robert Dolbeare, in 1955, owner and publisher of the Wakefield Item Company. Together they raised their family in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Upon their retirement, Lorraine and Bob enjoyed numerous years split between Kennebunkport, Maine and The Villages in Florida. If Lorraine was not outside tending to her gardens and window boxes in Kennebunkport, both she and Bob could be found on the golf course with numerous friends, decorating their golf cart for competitions, and dancing in the lively Villages town squares. One of her greatest joys was watching her grandchildren play on the beach and playing cards at the kitchen table.

Upon Bob’s death in 2014, Lorraine spent her time in Maine visiting with friends and entertaining her grandchildren. She spent the past 6 years in the loving care of Keystone Place at Buzzards Bay. While there, Lorraine participated in many musical programs and community activities. Keystone quickly became an extended loving part of Lorraine’s family. Those who were fortunate enough to meet and spend time with Lorraine would all agree, her amazing grace, witty humor and smile made her someone all wanted to know and be near.

Lorraine is survived by her children Glenn Dolbeare and his wife Melanie of Bridgeton, ME, Joanna Dolbeare of New Hampshire, Marilyn Watson and her husband Kevin of Bourne, MA, Jim Dolbeare and his wife Sandi of Methuen, MA as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lorraine is also survived by her brother Bob Gerry and his wife Helene of Derry, NH.

Due to COVID-19, visitation and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert and Lorraine Dolbeare Scholarship Fund, Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA, 01880 or online at www.tsfofwakefield.org.