Lorraine Amerault, 89

Jan 15, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 15, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Lorraine (Andrews) Amerault, 89, of Wakefield, formerly of Medford, passed away on January 8, 2020.

She was the beloved wife, of 70 years, of Donald Amerault of Wakefield. Loving mother of Jennifer Currie and her husband Doug of Winchester, David Amerault and his wife Shannon of Wakefield, and Stephen Romine of Woodstock, N.Y. Proud grandmother of Samantha Amerault, Colin Currie and his wife Kate, and Cameron Currie. Loving sister of Dorothy Gressot and her husband Walter of Arizona. Dear friend of Millie MacDonald of Melrose.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. Relatives and friends were welcomed to arrive at the funeral home. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.