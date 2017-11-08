Lynne M. Vaughan, 63

Nov 8, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 8, 2017 edition

WELLS, MAINE — Lynne M. Vaughan lived 63 fulfilling years with her adoring family until she passed away after a yearlong battle with cancer on November 6, 2017.

Lynne, the daughter of the late Harvey and Helen (Simoneau) Desmarais, was born in Winchendon, Massachusetts on January 16, 1954. Raised in Winchendon, she attended Murdock High School and graduated from Westfield State College with a degree in teaching. Lynne also received a master’s degree in Education from Simmons College. She taught for over 30 years at the elementary level in Wilmington, Peabody, North Reading and Andover. She retired from Andover Public Schools on the same day her first grandchild was born in 2012.

After college, Lynne moved to Andover, Mass., to Colonial Drive Apartments after landing her first teaching job. It was there that she met the love of her life, Eric Vaughan. After becoming engaged during the “Blizzard of ‘78” they married on August 19, 1978 and celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary with dinner on Drake’s Island just this past August. Lynne always called Eric her “rock” and they made a loving home on Pleasant Street in North Reading, Mass., until they retired to Wells, Maine in 2011 permanently.

Lynne lived life finding joy in her heart in every endeavor she undertook. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi International Woman’s Sorority, a service organization. She always counted her blessings and was thankful for every person that walked into her life. Lynne would knit a sweater or blanket for anyone she knew getting married or having children. She loved knitting, crocheting and was beyond talented. Her family and friends cherished every piece of her work knowing it had been touched by Lynne’s hands with a full heart. Other loves in Lynne’s life were working with children and teaching them the skill of reading. Her garden at their home in Wells was always blooming. She spent many days tending and pruning to make the most beautiful setting for all to gather. The ocean was a special place for Lynne. The sand and sun called her to Maine after many summers vacationing with her family in the “Sunglow” beach house.

In addition to her parents, Lynne was predeceased by her brother, Kevin Desmarais.

She is survived by her husband, Eric, and their daughter, Elizabeth (Vaughan) Dalby and her husband, Spencer Dalby, of Wakefield, Mass., her twin sons, Mark Vaughan and his wife, Cassie Vaughan, of Lyman, Maine and Scott Vaughan and his wife, Melinda Vaughan, of Saco, Maine; her sister, Laurie Hallquist and her husband, Alan Hallquist; as well as her sister in-law, Linda Vaughan. Lynne was the adoring Mimi to seven grandchildren. She is now the special angel to Samuel, Skylar, Shea, Bentley, Weston, Jackson and Madelynn.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, November 9, from 4-7 p.m., at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine, and a funeral held at the Congregational Church of Wells, 1695 post Road, Wells, Maine on Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.

Contributions in Lynne’s memory may be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 180 US Route One, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lynne’s Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.