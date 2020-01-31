Marie B. Bortone

Jan 31, 2020 by jkeating624

Enjoyed trips to Italy with her family

Published January 31, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Marie B. (Mawhinney) Bortone, of Wakefield, formerly of Somerville, and lived in Medford for many years, on January 28, 2020, died after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beloved wife of the late Louis F. Bortone. Loving mother of Lou Bortone and his wife Diane Endres Bortone of Portsmouth, N.H., David Bortone and his partner Barbara of Medford, Ellen McPhail and her husband Matthew of Wakefield. Devoted sister of Margaret Casey of Dover, N.H. and the late Frances Duffy. Nana of Andrew and Alyson Bortone, Spencer and Sophia Bortone, Emily, Katherine and Connor McPhail. Also survived by many dearly beloved nieces and nephews.

“Nana’s” life revolved around her children and grandchildren, and family was her first and only priority. She often sacrificed for her kids and was the most selfless, devoted mother, wife, sister, or friend you could ask for. She adored Diane, Barbara and Matt as if they were her own children, and she doted on her grandchildren and spoiled them at every opportunity.

Though she suffered many health challenges later in life, Nana never complained and was only concerned with others. She always took care of everyone else, never thinking of herself. Marie did not suffer fools and had a wicked sense of humor. God help you if you were on her bad side or crossed her kids.

She enjoyed traveling and took numerous cruises, as well as several trips to Italy with her family. She is now reunited with her husband of 56 years, who she desperately missed, as well as with her mother, Marion and her sister, Frances. Marie is no doubt enjoying a cocktail with her movie idol, William Holden.

A funeral home service will be held for Marie in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Somerville, Sunday afternoon at 1:30p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours are Sunday 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Interment private.