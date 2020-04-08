Maurice M. DiBlasi, 74

Apr 8, 2020 by jkeating624

Had a passion for cooking, jewelry design and fishing

Published April 8, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Maurice Michael DiBlasi, 74, died at his Wakefield home after a lengthy illness on April 3, 2020.

He was born in Boston on September 28, 1945 to the late Philip James DiBlasi, born in Boston, and Santina Marie (Intravaia) DiBlasi born in Augusta, Sicily. Maurice was the beloved father of the late Philip Michael DiBlasi of Fla., and the late Jan Marie Manacher of Fla. Beloved grandfather of David DiBlasi and his wife Sylvia of Fla., Amanda Neel and her husband Brent of Fla., and Anthony DiBlasi of Fla. Loving great-grandfather of Arianna, Mykenzie, Madyson, Domenic and Leigha. Loving “Big Brother” to Sandra M. McNaught and her husband John of Melrose, John DiBlasi and his wife Priscilla of Dunedin , Fla., and Charles DiBlasi and Paul Syers of Sharon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Maurice attended Melrose High School and North Bennett School of Boston. He worked as a long term restaurant owner of DiBlasi’s Subs, as well as a car salesman and jeweler. He had a passion for cooking, jewelry design, and fishing.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for Maurice’s family, please visit gatelyfh.com.