Millicent A. Kinch, 95

Jan 31, 2020 by jkeating624

Member of the Royal Air Force, loved adventure

Published January 31, 2020

MELROSE — Millicent A. “Milli” Kinch, 95, of Melrose and formerly of London, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home.

Milli was born in Belvedere, Kent, England on January 13, 1925, the youngest of 11 children of the late George and Elsie (nee Trimmings) Martin. She grew up in Belvedere attending school there, and eventually joining the Royal Air Force for a time. She lived through the great hardships incurred during the war, and these experiences during her formative years helped shape her into the independent woman she became.

Milli married her beloved Bernard R. Kinch on April 20, 1946. They immigrated to the United States in 1963 coming over on the Queen Mary with their two young daughters. Due to Bernard’s job in engineering, they lived all over the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Bernard passed away unexpectedly after only 25 years of marriage.

Some time later, Milli met Colin Chapman, and he would be her loyal companion and partner for 28 years before his passing. They loved to travel, enjoying many trips around Europe, and the U.S. Some of her favorites were the White Mountains and Lake Wentworth in New Hampshire, and a special trip to Disney in 2016 and Anna Maria Island in 2018. She loved adventure and once took a hot air balloon over Scotland, rode a camel in Morocco, and was the first on any rollercoaster they came across.

Wherever her family was, was truly her favorite travel destination. She was extremely active in her daughters’ and grandchildren’s lives and was exceptionally proud of them and all their accomplishments. She loved to garden and enjoyed attending all family gatherings. As we know, animals are equally important family members, and she was a great lover of animals including the family pets Jenny, Jake, Bailey, and especially of her beloved companion Jasper.

A lover of music, Milli might have been the person who first came up with the mix tape. She enjoyed many different genres and was always open-minded to new bands. She even met Adele, walking right up to her and saying hello. She enjoyed trading records and CDs with family and friends. She also found joy in reading and knitting, making numerous items for family and going to the Wenham Tea House.

In 2011, Milli finally moved to Melrose after living in London to spend her golden years closer to her family.

Milli’s warmth, strength, generosity and giant heart will be missed by all who knew her.

Milli is the beloved wife of the late Bernard R. Kinch with whom she shared 25 years of marriage, and beloved partner of the late Colin Chapman with whom she shared 28 years of companionship. Cherished mother of Suzan K. LeBlanc and her late husband John of Melrose, and Joanne K. Stark and her husband Mark of Wakefield. Loving sister of the late Constance, Doris, Irene, John, Harold, Florence, Gertrude, Elsie, Charles, and George. Devoted Nan of Samantha K. Stark and her wife Tammy, Christopher H. Stark, and Jared M. LeBlanc. A special thank you to her caregiver Thelma Salas, with her love and support, Milli was able to remain at home.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Milli's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, January 31 and for her funeral service.