Norman Andre Beliveau, 68

Mar 10, 2021 by jkeating624

A proud member of the North Atlantic Regional Council of Carpenters and Floorcovers Local 2168.

Published March 10, 2021

WAKEFIELD— Norman Andre Beliveau, born April 13, 1952, passed away on March 6, 2021, in the home he grew up in, with his family by his side in Wakefield, MA. He was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, Class of 1970, where he was a member of the Warrior gymnastics team.

He was a proud member of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and Floorcoverers Local 2168.

Quiet, unassuming, yet creative, when Norman retired, he woke up each morning treating the day as if it was a work day. There was always something to do around the house to build, repair, paint or invent, he did it all.

He mostly cherished spending time with his family. York, Maine was Norman’s favorite getaway, and he loved riding his bike around Lake Quannapowitt.

Norman was predeceased by his parents, Ernest A. and Anna Marion Beliveau, as well as his father and mother-in-law Mr. and Mrs. J. Leo Brown.

Norman is survived by his loving wife Catherine M. (Brown) Beliveau, and his two loving sons, Jason N. Beliveau and Travis J. Beliveau. He is also survived by his brother Ivan Beliveau and his wife Jodi of North Carolina, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many dear friends and neighbors.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 12, at the Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield at 10a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For online guestbook, please go to www.mcdonaldfs.com