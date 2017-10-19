Patricia C. Norris, 78

October 19, 2017

PEABODY — Patricia C. Norris, 78, of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield, died Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Boston on July 15, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Walsh) Messenger.

Patricia was raised in Westwood and Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1957. She was also an Officer of the Maguire Sisters Fan Club.

She worked in the insurance industry for Hickey Insurance in Braintree and eventually founded Norris Insurance Agency in Wakefield which she retired from in 2016 after more than 30 years in business.

Prior to moving to Peabody, where she had resided for the past four years, Patricia had been a longtime Lynnfield resident and was a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Norris. She was the sister of the late Roberta Varnum and Robert Messenger and his late wife Carol. She was the aunt of Frederick Varnum and his wife Susanne of North Carolina, Robert Varnum and his wife Rae of Watertown, Mark Varnum and his wife Patricia of Tewksbury, Joshua Messenger of Saugus, Kathryn Cyr and her husband David of Tewksbury, and Elisabeth Carpenter and her husband Adam of Billerica. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Frederick Varnum of North Carolina, as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the mass beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.