Patricia A. Morrill, 77

Enjoyed playing the piano

WAKEFIELD — Patricia A. Morrill, 77 of Wakefield, formerly of Somersworth, New Hampshire, died on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at her residence.

Born in Belmont on June 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Eunice (Baker) Morrill.

Mrs. Morrill had been a Wakefield resident for the last nine years after many years residing in Somersworth, New Hampshire. She was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1957. Mrs. Morrill was a retired Physical Therapist for the Winthrop Hospital. She enjoyed playing the piano and bingo.

Mrs. Morrill is survived by her husband John Daniels, her daughter Cheryl Menz and her husband John of Somersworth, New Hampshire, her four sons; David DeVincent and his wife Melissa of Revere, Bryan DeVincent and his wife Nikki of Seabrook, New Hampshire, Kenneth DeVincent of Londonderry, New Hampshire and Michael DeVincent of Framingham and her three brothers; Richard Morrill of Connecticut, Robert Morrill of Wellfleet and Edward Morrill of Waltham. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4 – 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.