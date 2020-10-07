Paul Funk, 75

Oct 7, 2020

Longtime Wakefield resident spent 51 years in public education

Published October 7, 2020

WEST HARWICH — Paul Funk, 75, of West Harwich passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2020, with his loved ones by his side.

Born on February 12, 1945 in Miami Beach, Florida and was raised in Wakefield by his parents the late Jean (Yazinka) and Al Funk. Paul was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Larsen) Funk. He is survived by his son Paul Funk and his wife Heather of Duxbury, his daughter Jean Jayne and her husband Paul of Woburn, and his loving companion Betsy McGoldrick of Dennis. He was the cherished papa to Molly, Madison, and Jack Funk and Charlie, Ben, and Andrew Jayne. He is also survived by his brother Charles Funk and his wife Maureen, his sister Cheryl Farrell and her husband Jim, and his sister Linda Moses and her husband Bob, all of Wakefield. He was the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Paul was a high school business teacher at Winthrop High School for 22 years. He then moved on to Assistant Superintendent of the Woburn Public Schools and eventually retired in 2003 as the Director of Finance for the Sudbury Public Schools.

In 2003 he moved to his Cape house full time with his wife Marie. He continued to work in various public school districts over the years as a consultant.

Over the past several years he worked part time in the Mashpee Public Schools as the business manager and at Cape Cod Regional Technical High School as their treasurer. Even after retirement he continued to work, not because he had to, but because he enjoyed it.

Paul was a social person and enjoyed the company of all his co-workers, especially those in the Mashpee Administrative office and Cape Cod Tech business office. Paul spent 51 years in public education.

Over the years, he enjoyed travelling to tropical places, relaxing on Pleasant Road beach, going out in his boat and fishing, and being surrounded by his family and many friends. He was known for his spectacular 4th of July parties and excellent grilling skills. Paul was loved by so many.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be visiting hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11 a.m. on Friday October 9. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601

Notes of comfort may be sent to the Funk family at www.MorrisOConnor.com.