Phyllis M. Oxford, 96

Mar 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Loved the beach and playing the piano

Published March 11, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Phyllis M. Oxford, 96, of Wakefield died Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Center in Wakefield.

Born in Wakefield on October 25, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Louis and Margaret (Malonson) Surrette.

Mrs. Oxford was raised in Wakefield and attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Wakefield High School. She was a lifelong Wakefield resident and a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Mrs. Oxford loved the beach and enjoyed playing the piano in local nursing homes.

She was the beloved wife of the late of Cyril H. Oxford. She was the loving mother of Cyril “Skip” Oxford, Jr. and his wife Kristine of Newburyport and William L. Oxford and his wife Diane of Wakefield. She was the cherished grandmother of Gregory Oxford and his wife Rita of Stoneham and their children Gregory and James. She was the sister of Robert Surrette of Tewskbury, Lorraine Hinds of Wakefield, Mary Court of Tewksbury, and the late William Surrette.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.