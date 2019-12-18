Priscilla R. Troutman, 69

Dec 18, 2019 by jkeating624

Powerful advocate for special needs rights

Published December 18, 2019

WAKEFIELD — Priscilla Ramsay Troutman, 69, was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Winchester Hospital.

She was born in East Boston on August 4, 1950 and was the daughter of the late David and Florence (Driscoll) Ramsay. A graduate of Wakefield High School in 1968, Priscilla was at the very top of her class. She attended Mount Holyoke College as part of the class of 1972 and graduated with a degree in French where she was the recipient of the French Book Award. Priscilla was the only female partner of the Storer, Damon and Lund Insurance Firm in Boston where she worked diligently and earnestly for over 15 years. She retired in the mid-90s to care for her son with special needs. Priscilla then continued on to be a powerful advocate for special needs rights for the rest of her life.

She was passionate about health and wellness and worked tirelessly as a Fitness Instructor for the last 20 years. Until the time of her passing, Priscilla worked as an aerobics teacher for the Wilmington Senior Center. Above all, Priscilla was a devoted and caring mother. She loved her children, the lights of her life, more than anything.

Priscilla was well-spoken, an avid reader, and a fervent follower of politics. Priscilla enjoyed crossword puzzles, music, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with her son David. She was an ardent supporter of local theater and maintained a yearly subscription to the North Shore Music Theater. Priscilla was energetic, compassionate, stylish, articulate, and a firecracker. She is survived by her children Emily and David Troutman of Nashua, N.H. and her sister Christine Sanford and husband Dave of Merrimac. She is also survived by three nieces, Lucy and Molly Sanford, Heather Blanchette, and a nephew, Geoffrey Smith.

A funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield on Friday, December 20. Visitation hours for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon. The service will start at noon and the burial will take place immediately following at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.