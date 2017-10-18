Rev. Barbara “Joy” Alderman, 85

Oct 18, 2017 by jkeating624

Former Executive Director at the Boit Home

Published in the October 18, 2017 edition

BEVERLY — Rev. Barbara “Joy” Alderman, 85, of Beverly died Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Joy was born in Salem on October 22, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Leon D. and Barbara (Trask) Alderman.

Joy was raised in Beverly and had worked as a Registered Nurse for Boston Children’s Hospital. She also graduated from the Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago, Illinois.

Joy lived a life rich in loving service to others as she endeavored to live and to share her Christian faith. She served in full time pastoral ministries in American Baptist Churches in Malden, Wakefield, and in Cranston, Rhode Island. During her Malden ministry she served as Youth Chaplin at the Malden Court and wrote a book of prayers, “Renewed in Strength,” published by Judson Press in 1977.

In the year 1977, Joy was ordained an American Baptist Minister. Joy served on several boards of The American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts (TABCOM) including Board of Missions. Joy served as Executive Director at two homes for the elderly: Harborlight House in Beverly and the Elizabeth E. Boit Home in Wakefield. Following retirement from the E.E. Boit Home she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Wakefield and was appointed to serve as Volunteer Pastoral Visitor for the elderly and shut-ins.

Joy studied voice for many years and enhanced her ministry by giving Christmas and Easter programs of songs and readings in many churches and community groups throughout the state. She sang in several choral groups. She especially enjoyed singing in the Melody Belles, a barbershop chorus in Rhode Island. Joy was an avid bowler and bowled in several leagues.

Joy was predeceased by her beloved brother Bernard D. Alderman and leaves a beloved sister-in-law Jean Pool-Alderman, a nephew Ian D. Alderman and his wife Irene and their two children: Miles and Lily.

Her funeral will be held in the First Baptist Church, 8 Lafayette Street, Wakefield on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.