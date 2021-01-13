Richard Connelly, 65

Jan 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Formerly in St. Joseph’s Band

Published January 13, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Richard Connelly, 65, of Wakefield died suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 10, at the MelroseWakefield Hospital.

He was born in Stoneham on Nov. 21, 1955, and was the son of the late Richard and Thomasine (Wallace) Connelly.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Wakefield. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1974. He was a life member of the VFW auxiliary in Melrose, associate member of the military order or the Purple Heart Chapter 875, and member of the Sons of the American Legion in Stoneham, The Massachusetts Rifle Association, and the St. Joseph’s Band during the ‘60s and ‘70s. He also enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod.

He was the loving brother of Kathryn A. Connelly of Peabody, Ann E. Montgomery of Wakefield, and Edward Connelly of West Wareham. He was the uncle of Kathryn Montgomery, John Montgomery and Madison Connelly. He is also survived by many friends and acquaintances.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s name can be made to the Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial Street #19, Malden MA 02148.