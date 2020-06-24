Rita Ann Nason, 84

Loved summers in Wells, Maine

MELROSE — Rita Ann (Grifone) Nason, 84, passed away at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on June 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She wanted everyone to know that she was strong during her illness.

Rita was born in East Boston on July 31, 1935, was raised in East Boston and graduated from East Boston High School. Mrs. Nason has been a resident of Melrose for over 55 years where she was a longtime member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, a member of the Ladies Guild and for many years loved working the kitchen at their Christmas Bazaar. Rita worked as a bookkeeper for Floors Inc. here in Melrose and was on the board of the Melrose Housing Authority for a number of years.

She loved spending summers in Wells, Maine, cooking for her family and friends and taking trips to Foxwoods and Las Vegas.

Rita was the beloved wife of the late John F. Nason Jr. Loving mother of John F. Nason III and his wife Corrine of Calif., Laurie A. Nason of Wakefield and Robert T. Nason of Stoneham. Devoted sister of Anne Marie Highland of Nahant and the late Anthony Grifone and his wife Donna Gillis of New Mexico, the late Joseph Grifone and his wife Nancy of Framingham and the late Louise Cahill. Caring sister-in-law of Jane Deasy and her husband Patrick of Fla. Cherished aunt of Lisa Bell and Nate, Brendan Deasy and Helen and Oonagh Hotsenpiller and Greg. Caring great aunt of Sadie, Lucy and Colin. Also survived by many other extended family members and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield and burial at Wyoming Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later date. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com