Robert L. Rouillard, 89

Jan 13, 2021 by jkeating624

National Guard veteran, fluent in three languages

Published January 13, 2021

MALDEN — Robert L. “Bob” Rouillard, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2021.

Robert was born in Stoneham on Jan. 9, 1932, and grew up in Malden. He was the son of the late Lewis and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Rouillard.

Robert graduated from Malden High School with the Class of 1949. Robert served in the National Guard for several years and later worked as a laborer for the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. He was a former member of the East Side Social Club in Malden as well as the French Club of Everett.

Robert enjoyed his many trips to Nova Scotia, where he became fluent in French, having previously mastered the German language. Bob was deeply passionate about his various tech toys and enjoyed messing around on his CB Radio.

He is survived by his sister Marilyn Racca, widow of Louis Racca, of Wakefield, nephews James Racca and his wife Suzan of Franklin, Dennis Racca and his wife Kathleen of Newburyport, and niece Marylou Lemieux of North Reading. Robert is also survived by many grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.

Robert’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the kind and caring staff at Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester for taking such good care of him over the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the John Estrella Kidney Foundation, 3 Seward Ave., Beverly, MA 01915 or jestrellafoundation.org.

Funeral services will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden, on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 6-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.