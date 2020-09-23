Ronald Hawkes, 89

Sep 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Avid motorcyclist

Published September 23, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Ronald “Ron” Hawkes, 89, a Wakefield native, passed peacefully at his daughter’s New Hampshire home on July 27, 2020, just two months shy of his highly anticipated 90th birthday.

Ron graduated from Wakefield High School with the Class of 1949 and went on to serve in the US Air Force for four years before settling in Greenwood. He lived in Greenwood until 1995, when he retired and moved to Naples, Fla. Once in Naples, he served as a board member for his community, Augusta Court, where he was a beloved friend and neighbor for many years.

Ron was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of several motorcycle clubs, which afforded him the opportunity to tour extensively on his bike with friends. Ron was also a member of the Elks, both in Wakefield and in Naples, for a total of 53 years.

Ron will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. Always willing to help his neighbors, he maintained an “open door policy” at his home, where everyone knew they were welcome to come in and visit.

Ron was predeceased by his wife, Dianne (Turner), and his brother, Richard C. Hawkes. He is survived by his three children, Sheryl (Hawkes) Rossignol and husband Mark of Portsmouth N.H., Stacey (Hawkes) Cutler and her husband Mark of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Glenn Hawkes and his wife Anne, of Newburyport. He is also survived by his sister Carol (Hawkes) Quinn of Naples FL, as well as five grandchildren.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Naples, Fla., on Oct.17for friends and family.