Sally T. Green, 79

Oct 11, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 11, 2017 edition

Volunteered in Wakefield public schools

WAKEFIELD — Sally T. (Gray) Green, a longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 5, 2017. She was 79 years of age.

Sally was born in Lynn on November 22, 1937, one of three children of the late Joseph and Mary (McGonnell) Gray. She was raised in Lynn, graduated from Lynn English High School, and from Northeastern University. While on a ski trip, Sally met her future husband, John F. Green. They were married on February 16, 1958 in Lynn and moved to Wakefield to raise a family of six children. Sally worked at Temp Ed for several years, then for the US Passport Agency, and later for US Customs as a Purchasing Agent for 23 years.

Sally enjoyed being a part of the Wakefield community. She was environmentally conscious, socially responsible and aware of the world beyond her. When her children were young, Sally volunteered in Wakefield public schools, and later in life served on the Wakefield Conservation Commission for over 10 years.

Sally loved going into the city to work every day, or in her free time to experience the City of Boston. She loved the vibrancy of the theater, visiting the Boston Harbor Islands, and the spectacle of the Tall Ships. Throughout her life, the beach also was a favorite, whether King’s Beach in Lynn or Singing Beach in Manchester-by-The-Sea.

Most importantly, family always came first. Sally loved dancing with her husband John, taking road trips to Maine with her sister along the New England coast, and spending time with family in Waterville Valley for a week every summer. She loved to entertain at home which served as the family center and gathering place for generations. With the gift of making everyone feel special, her role as a mother and grandmother came naturally to “Grammy.” She enjoyed baking for her grandchildren, attending their sporting or school events, and loved weekly Thursday night “Fish Nights.” Grammy always could be counted on to have an answer to impossible homework questions.

Throughout her life, Sally was the perfect combination of grace and strength. She happily served as both the family backbone and kind-hearted nurturer, and loved every minute of it. She will be dearly missed but always lovingly remembered as a strong, resilient, and caring matriarch.

Sally was the beloved wife of the late John F. Green with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Susan A. Mansfield and her husband Fred of Wakefield, Richard L. Green of Andover, Nancy E. Green and her fiancé Jack of Tewksbury, Linda L. Callahan and her husband Paul of Wakefield, Judith F. Green of Wakefield, and Carol L. Bovest and her husband Daniel of Boxford. Dear sister of Ann Reddy and her husband Tom of Lynn, Peter Gray and his wife Kim of Rock Island, IL. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Terrence, David, John, Mary, Audrey, Joseph, Jacqueline, and Melanie. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Sally’s life for her Memorial Service at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant St., Wakefield on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10am. Gifts in Sally’s memory may be made to Operation Troops Support, 16 Trinity St., Danvers, MA 01923. For online tribute or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com