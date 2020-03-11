Steven D. Robinson, 67

Mar 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 11, 2020

WATERTOWN, New York — Steven D. Robinson, 67, of Watertown, New York passed away on February 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Melrose, Mass. to the late Frank B. and Regina (Pinkney) Robinson. He was the former spouse of Paula (Martel) Smith of Wareham, Mass.

In addition to his children Melinda Thorpe of Florida and Jarett Robinson of Georgia, Steven is survived by his brother Paul and his wife Vicky of Melrose, and his sisters Shirley Ioanna and her husband Frank of Florida, Elizabeth Keegan of Melrose, Teresa Burke and her husband Bob of New Hampshire, and Donna Matton and her husband Phil of Florida.

Steven also leaves four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Burial was private. Rest in peace.