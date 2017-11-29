Susan F. Barile, 69

Nov 29, 2017 by jkeating624

Member of Stoneham Arts and Crafts

Published in the November 29, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — Susan F. (Forsberg) Barile, 69, of Wakefield, formerly of Winchester, died on Monday, November 27, 2017 surrounded by her family at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose. She was the loving wife of Robert J. Barile with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel (Vickstrom) Forsberg. She attended the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and worked for many years as an executive secretary. Susan was an avid New England Patriots fan, a member of the Stoneham Arts and Crafts organization and she enjoyed knitting. She had been a resident of Wakefield for the past 38 years.

In addition to her husband, Susan leaves her beloved daughter, Elizabeth G. Barile of Wakefield; and her sister Janet Boudreau of Winchester. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Beth Graves.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.