Thomas W. Perry Sr., 60

Nov 29, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 29, 2017 edition

WINCHENDON — Thomas William Perry Sr., 60, of Winchendon passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, November 27, 2017, at home surrounded by his beloved family.

Thomas was born in Johnstown, PA on April 30, 1957, the son of Eileen (Gilbert) Perry of North Reading, MA and the late Robert Perry.

In addition to his mother, Tom leaves his loving wife and soulmate of 31 years, Jeanette (Bastarache) Perry; sons Thomas William Perry Jr. and Tyler Joseph Perry, and daughter Ashley Marie Perry, all of Winchendon; brothers Robert Perry and his wife Cindy of Rowley, and James Perry of North Reading; sisters Carol Delacy and husband Richard of Stoneham, Kimberly O’Brien and husband Mark of Wakefield, and several nieces and nephews. Tom also leaves his mother-in-law Lorraine Bastarache of Gardner and sister-in-laws Ann (Bastarache) Richard and husband Bruce of Gardner, and Aline Ward and her husband Larry of Falmouth.

Tom was pre-deceased by his father Robert Perry (2010), sister Susan Callahan (2006) and nephew David Callahan (2017).

Tom’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, a devoted father practicing “family first” in everything he did. Tom was a die-hard New England sports fan, loved summers fishing at the camp in Maine, gardening, and spending time volunteering to a number of local organizations.

Tom graduated in 1975 from Wakefield High School, and UMass Lowell in 1979 with a BS in Business. After college, Tom began his career with Simplex Time Recorder in 1979 where he advanced to the role of director of Finance which he retired from in 2015.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, MA . A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church 355 Franklin St., Melrose. There will be no funeral.

Tom’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Douglas Rubinson and Beth Goddard, NP of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Gardner VNA for their exceptional care over the past few years.