Virginia R. Miraglia, 84

Oct 11, 2017 by jkeating624

Avid Boston sports fan

Published in the October 11, 2017 edition

LYNNFIELD — Virginia R. Miraglia, 84, of Lynnfield died on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Meadow View Center in North Reading.

She was born in Jay, Maine on June 22, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Leroy P. and Grace (Volpe) Gonnella.

Virginia was a graduate of Jay High School in Jay, Maine. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She was known for her baking skills, and was also an avid Boston sports fan.

She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Miraglia. She was the loving mother of John A. Miraglia and Linda A. Busch. She was the sister of Robert Gonnella and his wife Mary Ann, George Gonnella and his wife Janice, Roy Gonnella and his wife Dorothy, Anthony Gonnella and his wife Jeanine, and Ann Powers and her husband Alan. She was the sister in law of Barbara Gonnella and Phyllis Miraglia. Virginia is also survived by her 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the mass from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.