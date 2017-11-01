William J. Oliphant, 93

Aeronautical engineer at GE

Published in the November 1, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — William J. Oliphant, 93, a longtime resident of Wakefield and Naples, Florida, died October 29, 2017 at his residence in Wakefield.

Born in Ontario, Canada on February 18, 1924 he was the son of the late William J. and Minnie (Ridley) Oliphant.

Mr. Oliphant was raised in Ontario, Canada. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Toronto, School of Engineering and then went on to receive his master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Oliphant served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II; he was stationed in White Sands, New Mexico.

He then moved to Massachusetts and had a long-lasting career as an aeronautical engineer at General Electric in Lynn, where he had been for 33 years before retiring. He had a love of poetry, yard work, and drawing. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Thompson Country Club in North Reading as well as Forest Lakes in Naples, Florida.

He was the beloved husband of Beverly J. (Atkins) Oliphant, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. He was the loving father of Alan Oliphant of Danvers. He was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Phillips.

His funeral service will be celebrated in the Calvary Christian Church, 47 Grove Street, Lynnfield, on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the service from 11a.m. -12 noon. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.