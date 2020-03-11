Winifred S. Whittemore, 94

Published March 11, 2020

HAVERHILL — Winifred S. (Oxford) Whittemore, 94, passed away at the Baker Katz Nursing Home in Haverhill on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Whittemore, Sr. who died in 2012.

Born in Toronto, Canada, and raised in Woburn, she was one of four children of the late Arthur J., and the late Elsie May (Dawe) Oxford. Winifred was a graduate of Woburn High School. She went on to hairdressing school, working as a hairdresser locally for a time. In later years, she worked for Sylvania, and then for Analogic where she retired as an assembly supervisor in 1990.

Winifred had been a longtime resident of Wakefield, prior to moving to the Bradford Section of Haverhill in 2007. She had been residing at the Baker Katz Nursing Home in Haverhill for the past two and a half years, where she was affectionately known by the staff and residents as “Winnie the Pooh” and “Pooh Bear.”

Winifred and her late husband Kenneth enjoyed traveling many times to her native Toronto and to Newfoundland to visit with family. They also loved spending time at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire, and in Ogunquit, Maine. Winifred enjoyed knitting, sewing, and crochet. But above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Winifred is survived by one son, Kenneth Whittemore, Jr. of Bradford; one daughter, Carolyn M. Boynton and her husband Jim of Georgetown; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by one brother, Lewis Oxford and his wife Marjorie of Natick, and 10 nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Winifred was preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, the late Fred and the late Alberta Oxford, and the late Cyril and the late Phyllis Oxford.

Visiting hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Road, Woburn on Monday morning, March 16 from 10 – 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Woodbrook Cemetery in Woburn.

Winifred’s family would like to acknowledge the loving and supportive care she received at Baker Katz Nursing Home, and from the staff of Continuum Care Hospice.