Barbara A. Castine

READING — Barbara A. Castine (McGoldrick) of Reading passed away on Oct. 19.

She was the beloved wife of the late David L. Castine and devoted mother of David Castine and his wife Wendy of Wakefield, Carol Healy and her husband David of Wakefield, Nancy Cresta and her husband Richard of Reading, Diane Castine of Wakefield and Stephen Castine and his wife Linda of Seattle.

Barbara was the cherished sister of the late John McGoldrick and loving grandmother of Brittney, Casey, Nate, Jocelyn, Graycie, Sofia, Giavanna, Santino and Gennaro. She was also the loving great grandmother of Landan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn Street), Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Reading Food Pantry, 6 Salem St., Reading. For directions and online guest book, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com