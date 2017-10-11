First Kelly Ledoux-Walsh 5K a huge success

Oct 11, 2017 by jkeating624

Community comes together to honor one of Wakefield’s best

Published in the October 11, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — On Monday, October 9, the 1st Kelly Ledoux-Walsh 5K was held at Lake Quannapowitt at the Wakefield lower common. The race, which will become an annual event, was in memory of Kelly’s life, who passed away in July from a pre-existing medical condition. It was evident how loved Kelly was, as many of her family members, friends, former high school and college teammates, as well as parents of alumni and Wakefield residents, came to remember Kelly for the amazing person she was.

Kelly was a shining star. It was her bright and contagious smile that really attracted people to her. She was adored by her family, friends, teammates, coaches, and even competitors who were fortunate enough to know her. It was a bonus that she was a great runner for the Wakefield Memorial High School cross country and track and field program until she graduated in 2014.

Kelly helped lead the cross country team to a series of Middlesex League Championships and to a historic 2nd place finish at the Division 4 Eastern Massachusetts State Championship in 2013; all of this after joining a team that struggled to get a win in previous seasons. Kelly and her teammates had a special bond that will never be broken. They accomplished so much in those few years and have memories that will last forever. Coach Karen Barrett still holds that 2013 season as well as her memories of Kelly close to her heart.

Kelly moved on to Merrimack College to be a member of their cross-country and track and field teams where she continued to touch the lives of her teammates and friends she made there as well.

The event was able to raise money for a scholarship in her name as well as support the very high school program she helped boost to championship status during her time at WMHS.

The morning started with a kids 1 mile fun run. Wakefield residents grabbed the first three places. Corinne Dunlap placed 1st in 7:28. Katelin Farris was 2nd in 7:44. Leah Carangelo was 3rd in 8:08.

In the 5K race, Wakefield Memorial High School and Providence Friar alum Stephen Robertson fought off Patrick Barron of Newbury to win the race in an impressive time of 15:10. Barron, a former Georgia Tech track athlete, finished 2nd overall in 15:14.

Jared Geller, another WMHS alum placed 3rd in 17:12.

Biliana Mihaylora of Ayer won the women’s race in a time of 20:20. Audrey Okeefe Batis of Lexington was 2nd in a time of 21:27.

Devin Jellison at just 12 years old of Wakefield had an excellent race, placing 3rd female overall in a time of 22:21.

In the boys 13 and under division, Joseph Patt was 1st in a time of 24:29.

In the girls 13 and under division, Grace Brackett was 1st in a time of 28:38.

In the 40-59 year-old male division, Christian Brackett was 1st and 5th overall in a time of 20:08.

In the 40-59 year-old female division, Pam Lucci placed 1st in a time of 24:14.

In the 60 and above male division, Audie Bridges placed 1st in a time of 24:48.

In the 60 and above female division, Judith Wallace placed 1st in a time of 31:16.