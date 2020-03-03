Wakefield Little League tryout/registration

Mar 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 3, 2020 edition.

Registration is now open for Wakefield Little League’s 2020 season.

To sign up, go to www.wakefieldlittleleague.org.

The league will hold one last walk-in registration at the Wakefield Memorial High School Charbonneau Field House during softball tryouts this Friday night, March 6 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

For new members and members looking to pay by cash/check, we encourage using the website to pre-register and using Friday night to come by and finalize new member registrations with proof of residency and birth certificate.

Tryout schedule

All tryouts will take place at Wakefield Memorial High School’s Charbonneau Field House.

Softball: Friday night, March 6.

6 p.m.-7 p.m.: Age 8-9 (1/1/10-12/31/11)

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Age 10-12 (1/1/07-12/31/09)

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Age 13-16 (1/1/03-12/31/06)

Baseball: Saturday, March 7.

8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Age 9 (9/1/10-8/31/11)

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Age 10-12 (9/1/07-8/31/10)

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Age 13-16 (9/1/03-8/31/07)

All 50/70 Middle School Select Senior players must try out even if previously on a team as the league is completely redrafting all Senior Baseball levels.

Tryouts are for softball and baseball minors, majors, 50/70, Middle School Select and Seniors. All lower levels do not need to try out.