Wakefield Little League update

Apr 24, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Letter from WLL Board

Published in the April 24, 2020 edition.

Dear Wakefield Little League families,

As you may have heard, the Governor announced on April 21 that schools will remain closed through the rest of this school year. In addition, the Town of Wakefield has extended park closures through July 6.

Our primary goal during this pandemic continues to be the safety and well-being of our players and families. As a result, we are pushing back the start of our spring season to the week of July 6, assuming it is safe to gather in groups at that time.

Below outlines our current plan for the spring season:

Hold an abbreviated preseason the week(s) of July 6 and July 13 (dependent upon age division).

Run the season through the week of August 24.

Games/practices will be held on Sunday through Thursday nights.

Should local and/or state officials announce park closures and/or restrict group gatherings past July 6, we will unfortunately need to cancel the spring season.

Given the change in start/end dates of the spring season, we are requesting that all families contact their respective age division directors (listed below) with a confirmation of whether you plan to have your child participate in our spring season during July and August. Please do so by May 15.

If you choose not to participate, you will have the option of either a full refund of your registration fees or the ability to apply it as a prepayment for the 2021 season.

Division

Directors

Challenger League: Paul Paglierani (paglierani@verizon.net)

Softball (all divisions): Tim Donahue (timdonahue1217@gmail.com)

Little Tikes: Frank Sauca (hitdog1013@gmail.com)

T-Ball: David Pennacchia (david.pennacchia@yahoo.com)

Rookie: Bryan Fabbri (lttleleaguewakefield@gmail.com)

A League: Gary Walczewski (GMWPDC@hotmail.com)

AA League: David McCarthy (wakefieldlittleleaguetreasurer@gmail.com)

AAA League: Tony Cresta (mrcresta@yahoo.com)

Major League: Contact your current Major League Coach

Un-drafted players: Send confirmation to lttleleaguewakefield@gmail.com.

Senior League: Frank Lanzarone (nedlam@rcn.com)

We do hope to see our players and families on the fields in July. Until then, stay safe and continue to work on your skills at home.

Sincerely,

WLL Board of Directors