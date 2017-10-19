WMHS Hockey Fundraiser with Jim Plunkett tomorrow night

Oct 19, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 19, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — The WMHS hockey team is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow night. Come sing along with Jim Plunkett at the Wakefield Elks from 8 p.m. – midnight on Friday, Oct. 20.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $25 per person. There will be a 50/50 drawing and many raffles as well as gift baskets.

For tickets and/or more information, contact WHSboyshockey@gmail.com or Karen Pugsley, Maureen Chambers, Fran Harrington or Diana Lucey.