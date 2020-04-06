MBS April Community Dinner Cancelled

Apr 6, 2020 by jkeating624

The Most Blessed Sacrament Community Dinner Ministry regrets to announce that the April Dinner scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2020 is cancelled due to the on-going pandemic. While we will certainly miss celebrating Easter with our guests, we would like to highlight some of the community resources that are still available at this time. Wakefield Interfaith Food Pantry, 467 Main St., Wakefield: T & TH 9AM-1PM and 6-8 PM, 781-245-2510; Cliftondale Congregational Church, 50 Essex St., Saugus: FR 9:30 AM, 781-233-2663; Bread of Life Food Pantry, 54 Eastern Ave., Malden: W 4-6, FR 2-4 PM, 781-397-0404. In addition, school lunch programs are offered as follows: Wakefield: Grab&Go Lunch Program, Pick-up @ WMHS Loading Dock 11-Noon, Call 781-246-6400; Melrose: e-mail MELROSE.LUNCH@MELROSESCHOOLS.COM for home drop-off, 11-Noon. We look forward to welcoming our guests again, and will continue to keep the community posted. Please take care, stay home, wash those hands, use the resources available, and we’ll get through this together!