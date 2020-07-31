Plenty on Town Council’s plate

Jul 31, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 31, 2020

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Monday’s Town Council meeting features a mix of routine and unique agenda items. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. via Zoom teleconferencing. Those who wish to view the meeting live are invited to use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88692489436. Town Council meetings can also be viewed on WCAT’s Facebook page: facebook.com/WCATWakefield/.

As always, the meeting will include a public participation segment near the beginning. Any member of the public who wishes to address the Town Council is asked to submit any comments or concerns to https://www.wakefield.ma.us/public-participation at least two hours prior to the start of the meeting. Alternatively, members of the public are invited to participate via the Zoom virtual meeting, using the instructions listed above.

The Town Council will be updated on the Public Safety Building. At the June 20 Annual Town Meeting, voters approved a $9.6 million renovation and expansion of the police side of the building. Subsequently, Robert Mitchell of Spaulding Street sought to send the matter to a town-wide ballot and went to court to get the Town Charter rules with respect to the required number of signatures and the deadline for submitting them relaxed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court last week dismissed Mitchell’s case.

Two public hearings are scheduled for Monday night.

At 6:15 p.m., a hearing will be held on a request from the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department to place a utility pole in the vicinity of 55 Court St.

At 6:30 p.m., the Town Council will hold a hearing on a liquor license application for Bamboo House on Broadway due to a change of ownership.

The Town Council will also vote on a request to schedule a hearing for Sept. 14 at 6:15 p.m. on a WMGLD petition to place a utility pole on Murray Street.

The meeting agenda lists a site approval application for “Crescent Commons Development, LLC,” a proposed 40B development.

The Town Council is expected to authorize clerk Sherri Dalton to advertise for members for the Disability Commission as requested by co-chairs of the commission.

The board is also expected to authorize the appointment of Michael LaVecchia as the vacation replacement for the Inspector of Buildings.

The Town Council will be asked to approve a request from the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce to host a sidewalk sale.

Another agenda item is listed as “Main Street and Albion Street site materials palette options.”

The Walton Lane betterment estimate is also listed on the agenda.

The Town Council will be asked to approve a request from the Human Rights Commission to accept and expend a donation of $1,000.

Beebe Library is seeking Town Council approval to accept and expend a donation of $100.