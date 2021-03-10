Wakefield Red wins 2021 VMSHL championship with 4-3 victory
HAVERHILL — The Wakefield Red Middle School 5th/6th grade hockey team won the 2021 6th grade Tier 3 Division of the Valley Middle School Hockey League on Sunday.
In their championship game victory over Danvers, Wakefield rallied three times to come from behind and tie the game with two earlier goals by Bradley Kaufman and the third from Ryan Beede with 7:38 left in the third period to lock a 3-3 tie.
The fourth and final goal was scored by Chase Kaufman after he blocked a shot in the defensive zone and rushed the length of the ice to net the game-winner with 5:08 left on the clock.
