Wakefield Red wins 2021 VMSHL championship with 4-3 victory

Mar 10, 2021 by jkeating624

Published March 10, 2021

HAVERHILL — The Wakefield Red Middle School 5th/6th grade hockey team won the 2021 6th grade Tier 3 Division of the Valley Middle School Hockey League on Sunday.

WAKEFIELD RED are the 2021 6th grade Tier 3 VMSHL champs. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Sophia Belanger, Jamie Butler, Caeden Pothier, Patrick Leahy, Malykai Pelczar, Jack Hickey and Ethan Thomas. In the back row from left are head coach Mark Pothier, Chase Kaufman, Kevanni Marroquin, Bradley Kaufman, John Taylor, Michael Buscaino, assistant coach Mike Leahy, Ethan Krass, Jack Vezina, Ryan Beede, Johnnie Scarpello, Zachary Kavanaugh, assistant coach Sean Beede and Brandon Howe. Missing from the photo: Caroline Burns and Molly Burns. (Courtesy Photo)

In their championship game victory over Danvers, Wakefield rallied three times to come from behind and tie the game with two earlier goals by Bradley Kaufman and the third from Ryan Beede with 7:38 left in the third period to lock a 3-3 tie.

The fourth and final goal was scored by Chase Kaufman after he blocked a shot in the defensive zone and rushed the length of the ice to net the game-winner with 5:08 left on the clock.