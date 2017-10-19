Sixteen Wakefield residents run the Chicago Marathon

Oct 19, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 19, 2017 edition

CHICAGO — Sixteen runners represented Wakefield at the 40th annual Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8, 2017.

The race is the fourth-largest race by number of finishers worldwide, with 45,000 runners.

The top time amongst Wakefield runners belonged to Lisa Deguglielmo at 3:36:37.

The rest of the Wakefield participants included: Paul Bouchard (4:35:14), Allison Brody (5:21:15), Erik Cann (3:56:44), Dawn Damiano (4:34:34), Thuy Dang (5:53:13), Melissa Fulkerson (5:04:31), Julie Smith-Galvin (5:27:34), Nicole Jacob, Glen Joesphson (3:42:24), Matthew Kerton (4:00:27), Nicole Lee (4:28:41), Sherry Morrison, Krissy Nowell, Mary O’Connell (6:20:56) and Lori Rivas (4:52:56).