Council opens TM warrant Monday

Jan 24, 2020 by jkeating624

WAKEFIELD — In its second official gathering of 2020, the Town Council on Monday will continue hearing the fiscal year 2021 spending plans of municipal departments and are expected to talk about allowing members of town committees, boards and commissions to remotely participate in meetings, among many other matters.

The Town Council meets in the big studio at the WCAT facility at the rear of Wakefield Memorial High beginning at 6:30 p.m.

At 7:05 p.m. councilors will hold a public hearing on a Municipal Gas and Light Department request for utility pole locations.

The Town Council has wasted no time in getting down to the business of reviewing department budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The Town Council will hear more Monday. Scheduled for review are the FY 2021 spending requests of the Treasurer Department, the Tax Collector Department, the Assessors Department, the Town Clerk Department, Election and Registration, Planning Board, Board of Health and Medicare.

Fahey Auto Sales, 28 New Salem St., has applied to have its Class II license renewed for 2020, as has J&A Auto Body, 1273 Main St. in Greenwood.

A new Class 1 license is being sought for 2020 for Albrecht Buick GMC of Wakefield Inc., located at 614 North Ave.

A One Day Liquor License is being sought for a May 2 fundraiser at the Beebe Library from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A sewer bond is expected to be signed.

Zoning Bylaw changes are being sought for 102 New Salem St. and the properties at Main, Avon and Chestnut streets (owned by The Savings Bank). The Town Council is expected to pass those requests on to the Planning Board.

Town Councilor Jonathan Chines is proposing the creation of a Town Vision & Values Statement, and the formulation of a Performance Management Process.

The Town Council will consider possibly exploring the option of remote participation in meetings of the town’s various boards, committees and commissions.

Councilors are expected to set Monday, May 4, as the opening of the spring Town Meeting, and will open the warrant for articles to be discussed at the annual spring session. They will also vote to keep the warrant open until March 26 at 4:30 p.m.

There will also be the regular around-the-table discussion of any constituent issues that have come up, with no votes to be taken. The discussed items, however, may come up on a future Town Council agenda.