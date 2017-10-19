Vietnam Veterans commemoration and Veterans Day activities

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield’s Veterans Service Officer, Karen Burke, and the Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board (VAB) would like to announce a date change for an upcoming event and to welcome all of Wakefield’s veterans to attend these events.

The Wakefield VAB plans to conduct two events to recognize local veterans of the Vietnam War. This initiative is the focus of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, a national 50th anniversary commemoration authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense, and launched by the president in May 2012. This commemoration includes all 7 million U.S. veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. For the purposes of this commemoration, no distinction is being made between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period.

For the first event, all Vietnam veterans are welcome to attend the November 10 Wakefield Warrior football game (please note that this is a new game date). All veterans in attendance will be recognized at the game and in pre-game ceremonies. Veterans who are interested in participating in this observance are asked to contact Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Karen Burke at 781-246-6377. (Please note that this is a correction to the phone number)

The second event will be held in conjunction with Wakefield’s Veterans Day observance. The Vietnam War Commemoration Program is providing Vietnam Veteran lapel pins to living U.S. military veterans who served during the Vietnam War period as “A Lasting Memento of the Nation’s Thanks!” Living United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin. A “pinning ceremony” will be held during the town’s Veterans Day observance. As has been our custom, the observance will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, in Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the Galvin Middle School.

The Galvin Middle School staff and student body have also extended an invitation to all Wakefield veterans to attend the school’s Veterans Day observances that will be held on Thursday, November 9. They will host a 5th and 6th Grade Assembly at the Galvin Middle School Auditorium at 8:45 a.m., 7th and 8th Grade Assembly at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to 781-246-6410 extension: 24012.

Additional information and details pertaining to the Veterans Day programs will be provided in the coming weeks. All veterans are encouraged to contact VSO Burke for additional information or to confirm their attendance at these events.