Wakefield Warrior, 1947-2021

Mar 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 25, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Warrior passed away Tuesday night after a courageous battle with an aggressive strain of cancel culture. He was 74.

Specialists from around the state were brought in last week to consult on the Warrior’s condition but their intervention may, in fact, have hastened his demise.

The Wakefield Warrior came into this world in 1947. He could trace his roots back to the late General John R. Galvin and the Bayrd family of Wakefield. He was the godson of Harold Greene.

A colorful character, the Warrior was known to change his appearance from time to time. But friends always knew where to find him. He was a fixture at Wakefield High School sports events for over 70 years, where he inspired the home team as a model of courage, strength and tenacity. A team player, he tackled challenges with enthusiastic gusto and always focused on the goal at hand. He was the inspiration for the creation of the Warrior Club.

The Warrior worked alongside the legendary football coaches in Wakefield High School history, including Bill Tighe, Whip Halliday and Mike Boyages.

To his friends he was affectionately known as “The Logo.” When his detractors scorned him as a “mascot,” he endured their slings and arrows with stoic grace.

The Warrior is survived by the Red Raiders of Melrose, the Sachems of Saugus, the Redmen of Tewksbury and numerous others. He was predeceased by the Winchester Sachems, the Hanover Indians, the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians.

With arrangements in care of the Wakefield School Committee, internment will be in the dustbin of history.

In lieu of flowers, friends and supporters are encouraged to continue to display their “Save the Warrior” signs and to proudly wear apparel and gear bearing the Warrior logo.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Galvin Middle School gymnasium. Friends and supporters are encouraged to show up en masse on that day and pay their respects to this Wakefield icon.

“I cannot think of a more fitting tribute,” said a member of the Warrior family.