Boudreau named girls’ hockey All-Star

Mar 4, 2021 by jkeating624

Published March 4, 2021

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ hockey coaches recently voted on All-Stars for the 2021 season. Wakefield’s junior goalie and associate captain Abby Boudreau made the list for the Warriors.

Boudreau had another stellar season in net for Wakefield, her fourth as the starting goalie. She finished the season with a save percentage of 93.3, only allowing 22 goals on 305 shots.

Abby Boudreau

“Abby’s performance was unmatched,” said Wakefield head coach Jacqui Mansfield. “She is not only one of the hardest working players on our team but she is a great teammate – always one to step up in team huddles and offer advice to younger players.”

Boudreau saved her best for last this season against Arlington in the Middlesex League playoffs as her 8th-seeded Warriors traveled to Arlington to play the No. 1 seeded Spy Ponders. Boudreau kept the Warriors in the game throughout, making plenty of highlight reel stops on her way to 36 saves in the game.

Wakefield fell to Arlington 3-1, concluding a season in which they went 4-6-1.

Boudreau is now a two-time Middlesex League All-Star, having also earned the nod last year when she was named to the All-Conference team and the Freedom Division Co-MVP.