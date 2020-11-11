Warrior harriers move to 3-0 with victory over Stoneham
Published November 11, 2020
WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, the Wakefield boys’ cross country team hosted Stoneham on their home course. For the third straight meet, a different Warrior athlete led their team to a 19-40 victory. This time, junior Ajay Haridasse came from behind over the last half mile of the 3-mile race to pull away from Stoneham’s Sean Overlan to finish a few seconds ahead of the Spartan in 17:13.
Senior Colin Rudy ran his strongest race of the season to place 3rd in 17:19, a 16 second PR.
Junior Mike Roberto returned from an injury that sidelined him the first few months of the season to place 4th in 17:31.
Sophomore Leith Jones was 5th in 17:41.
Senior Jonathan D’Ambrosio placed 6th in 17:55.
Junior Thomas Dowd placed 7th in 18:17 to round out the scoring.
In the second wave, freshman Mike Arria pulled away early for his third victory and big PR of 18:28. Arria remains undefeated in his debut season.
Senior Aaron Canestaro had a great race finishing 2nd with a 30 second PR of 18:58. Senior Alex Skeldon was 3rd in 19:08. Senior Andrew Roos was 4th in a big PR finishing in 19:19. Senior Zack Jellison was 5th in 19:25. Junior James Christie was 6th in 19:57. Senior David Schurter was 7th in a time of 20:00.
In the third wave, senior Alexei Petrov was 1st in 19:29. Sophomore Will Riley (19:44) was 2nd, freshman Ollie Polster (19:48) was 3rd. Brett McLellan (19:52), freshman Joe Patt (20:06), sophomore Ojas Singhvi (20:41), Jack Tomsyck (20:55), sophomore Matt McCoy(20:59) and sophomore David LoCoco (21:00) rounded out the wave.
In the final wave, freshman Robert Brown came away with his first win in a time of 21:50. Cory Sample (22:48), Vinny Kaddaras (23:21), Marcus Conte (23:57), Brian Casey (24:22) William Mezikofsky (24:35), Brendan Campea (26:52), Declan Carney (26:58), Cooper Davis (27:32), and Theo Lyle (28:00) represented the Warriors.
This Saturday, the boys strive to complete an undefeated season when they host Burlington at home for the Freedom Division title.
