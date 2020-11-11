Warrior harriers move to 3-0 with victory over Stoneham

Nov 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 11, 2020

AJAY HARIDASSE finished 1st overall during Wakefield’s victory over Stoneham on Saturday at Wakefield Memorial High School. (Colleen Riley Photo)

WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, the Wakefield boys’ cross country team hosted Stoneham on their home course. For the third straight meet, a different Warrior athlete led their team to a 19-40 victory. This time, junior Ajay Haridasse came from behind over the last half mile of the 3-mile race to pull away from Stoneham’s Sean Overlan to finish a few seconds ahead of the Spartan in 17:13.

Senior Colin Rudy ran his strongest race of the season to place 3rd in 17:19, a 16 second PR.

Junior Mike Roberto returned from an injury that sidelined him the first few months of the season to place 4th in 17:31.

Sophomore Leith Jones was 5th in 17:41.

Senior Jonathan D’Ambrosio placed 6th in 17:55.

Junior Thomas Dowd placed 7th in 18:17 to round out the scoring.

MIKE ARRIA earned his third victory in his third high school meet on Saturday. (Colleen Riley Photo)

In the second wave, freshman Mike Arria pulled away early for his third victory and big PR of 18:28. Arria remains undefeated in his debut season.

Senior Aaron Canestaro had a great race finishing 2nd with a 30 second PR of 18:58. Senior Alex Skeldon was 3rd in 19:08. Senior Andrew Roos was 4th in a big PR finishing in 19:19. Senior Zack Jellison was 5th in 19:25. Junior James Christie was 6th in 19:57. Senior David Schurter was 7th in a time of 20:00.

In the third wave, senior Alexei Petrov was 1st in 19:29. Sophomore Will Riley (19:44) was 2nd, freshman Ollie Polster (19:48) was 3rd. Brett McLellan (19:52), freshman Joe Patt (20:06), sophomore Ojas Singhvi (20:41), Jack Tomsyck (20:55), sophomore Matt McCoy(20:59) and sophomore David LoCoco (21:00) rounded out the wave.

In the final wave, freshman Robert Brown came away with his first win in a time of 21:50. Cory Sample (22:48), Vinny Kaddaras (23:21), Marcus Conte (23:57), Brian Casey (24:22) William Mezikofsky (24:35), Brendan Campea (26:52), Declan Carney (26:58), Cooper Davis (27:32), and Theo Lyle (28:00) represented the Warriors.

This Saturday, the boys strive to complete an undefeated season when they host Burlington at home for the Freedom Division title.