Warrior boys take 5th overall at state relays

Jan 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Meet Burlington tonight to decide Freedom Div.

Published January 24, 2020

BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ indoor track and field team finished 5th overall at the Div. 4 State Relays at the Reggie Lewis Center last Friday night.

Wakefield finished with 26 team points, trailing North Reading (29), Triton (29.5), Wilmington (34.5) and Burlington (35).

The Warriors defeated Wilmington in a Middlesex League matchup on Dec. 27. Wakefield will compete for the regular season league title tonight back at the Reggie.

Wakefield’s Sprint Medley relay team of Ryan Obear, Tucker Stikeman, Bradley Diaz and Trevor Zupan were champions with a time of 3:42.09. They finished 3.8 seconds faster than second-place Wilmington.

The 4×400 relay team took second with a time of 3:35.11. They closed strong to finish just ahead of the Wildcats again who ran a 3:35.93. The Warriors on the 4×400 relay were Stikeman, Jimmy Crump, Zupan and Diaz.

The 4×50 shuttle dash team of Wesley Pierre, Obear, Mykease Driggers and Stikeman, ran a lightning-quick 22.96 to take 3rd overall, just behind Canton (22.82) and North Reading (22.63).

The Distance Medley relay team also reached the podium, taking 5th overall in a time of 11:16.35. That team included Mike Roberto, Andrew Roos, Ben Stratton and Matt Roberto.

The shot put relay didn’t reach the podium but junior Logan Cosgrove had the ninth-longest throw with a 42’07”. Of Middlesex League participants, Cosgrove’s throw was by far the best.

The Warriors or Red Devils will clinch a Freedom Division championship tonight. Even if there is a tie, Wakefield will take the crown.

That’s because Burlington tied Wilmington 50-50 in the first meet of the season on Dec. 19. The Warriors beat Wilmington 56-44 on Dec. 27.

If Burlington wins they would move to 4-0-1. If Wakefield wins, they would conclude a perfect regular season at 5-0.