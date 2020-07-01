Adriana Minasian to Bentley University

Jul 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 1, 2020

The following is a profile in a series celebrating Wakefield Memorial High School’s class of 2020 seniors who are continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Created by WMHS senior Emma Lambiaso.

Congratulations to Adriana Minasian on committing to Bentley University track and field.

Adriana is excited to continue her athletic career as a pentathlon runner, sprinter, and jumper with the Falcons. As she competes, she will also study business.

Adriana had an outstanding four years with the Wakefield Warriors, setting multiple records in events such as the indoor triple jump and the outdoor Pentathlon. Not only did she work her best for her school and team, but she also took pride in her personal achievements. Some of her personal bests included a height of five feet in the high jump and 34 feet and 6 inches in the triple jump.

One memory that will always stick with Adriana from her time with WMHS athletics was during her junior year at states. An amazing run placed Minasian in third place for the Pentathlon event.

“That was definitely one of the highlights I’ve had in my track career,” recalled Adriana.

The 2020 senior did not go unrecognized for her impressive track career with Wakefield. From the league, Adriana was given the honors of Middlesex League All-Star and Middlesex League All-Conference.

Some of her most notable awards from Wakefield track and field over the four years include the outstanding jumper award, most improved award, rookie of the year jumper award, coaches award and the unsung hero award.

Adriana would like to thank all of her coaches and teammates for always pushing her to do her best, and she will miss them all next year.

Once a Warrior, always a Warrior! The best of luck to Adriana at Bentley and go Falcons!