Warriors win Kasabuski Tourney with 2-1 victory

Dec 30, 2019 by jkeating624

Published December 30, 2019

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

SAUGUS — Following two goals from sophomore Mike Locke and 19 high-pressure saves by senior captain Luke Roberts, the Wakefield High boys’ hockey team left Saugus on Friday with a 2-1 victory over North Reading and a Kasabuski Tournament championship.

“It’s nice to win tournament,” said Wakefield head coach Mike Geary. “We talk about how many things have to go right to win the state tournament but here when you have a better chance, it’s alway a nice feeling to win one.”

Locke scored a power play goal in the second period and an insurance goal in the 3rd that the Warriors ended up needing as North Reading got one back and took a timeout with 3:05 left to set up their final push but Roberts and the Warrior defense held on for the win.

Roberts set the tone in the first period, killing a 5-on-3 for 1:39 during a five-minute penalty. The senior made six saves in the period but most of them were strong chances as the Hornets took their time to find good shots on the power play.

“He was big,” said Geary of Roberts. “He’s been our best player so far. He made a ton of saves when we were shorthanded in the first period to keep it 0-0. I thought that was the key to the game.”

A combination of penalty killers including Matt Moniz, Evan Simoneau, Owen Locke and captains Chris Coombs and Scott Elwell helped run the clock out and Roberts made multiple big stops including one on a wild bounce that ricocheted off the back glass and into the crease. When the first horn sounded, the Warriors had as much momentum as one team in a 0-0 game could have.

The Warriors outplayed the Hornets in the second period, outshooting North Reading 12-7 in the frame and testing goalie Cam Alter in many different ways.

The penalties continued to pile up on both sides and neither team could really get into a rhythm. It was much different from Wakefield’s first game of the tournament on Thursday, an 11-1 win over Peabody.

“That’s hockey for you,” said Geary. “Yesterday (vs. Peabody) pucks were jumping in the net, today, when you have penalties on both sides it kind of lends itself to a closer game.”

Locke’s goal came on the power play with 3:31 left in the period.

Without much luck in beating Alter the traditional way, Wakefield decided to get a little traffic in front on the man advantage and Locke hammered a rebound off a Coomb’s shot.

“We talked about getting a net-front presence,” said Geary. “Their goalie made a lot of saves today so we needed guys in front of the net against him. It was a nice play by Locke I was excited for him.”

Penalties largely controlled the game in the third period as well with North Reading able to kill a 5-on-3 for a short period of time. Eventually, the Warriors capitalized with 5:56 left. Locke unleashed a wrister from the right dot that beat Alter cleanly for a 2-0 lead.

It ended up being a clutch goal for a line that continues to impress.

“Locke’s line with Joey O’Brien and Brendan Vacca are playing really well as a group right now,” said Geary. “I think they all kind of feed off each other.”

The Hornets finally got one past Roberts two minutes after Locke’s tally but the Warriors held on, a quality break up by Simoneau and an interception from Vacca on a centering pass the highlights as Wakefield moved to 3-2 on the season.

“It was good to kind of gut out a win at the end there,” said Geary.

Wakefield will rematch Peabody today, 2 p.m. at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. They will then get ready for a huge league matchup against Burlington on New Year’s Day, 1 p.m. at Stoneham Ice Arena.