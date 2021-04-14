Wakefield boys’ track cruises past Stoneham 78-21

Apr 14, 2021 by jkeating624

WAKEFIELD — Following two consecutive losses in previous weeks, the Wakefield boys’ track and field team found themselves back in the win column on Friday evening when Stoneham came to town. The win came in dominant fashion as they finished the meet with a score of 78-21.

Josh Catino kicked things off with a win in the 55 meter hurdles running a time of 9.5 seconds. Diego Winsor placed 2nd in his first attempt at the event running a time of 9.9 seconds.

Running the 55 meter dash, Mardin Minasian and Ryan Tracy placed 2nd and 3rd with times of 7.2 and 7.3 seconds.

LOGAN COSGROVE continued his terrific season in the shot put with a personal best throw of 47’8” last Friday against Stoneham. The senior is the top thrower in the league. (Dan Pawlowski Photos)

In the shot put, Logan Cosgrove placed 1st with a new personal best of 47’8” as he remains the top thrower in the league.

Tracy also placed 1st in the high jump with a leap of 5’4”. It was his second win of his rookie season.

New to the long jump, senior Guy Jacob captured the win with a jump of 17’3” to lead the Warrior sweep. Catino placed 2nd jumping 16’10”. Winsor was 3rd with a jump of 16’5.5”.

In the mile, Colin Rudy paced a sweep with a time of 4:59, while freshman Mike Arria nearly broke five minutes for the first time to place 2nd in 5:04. David Schurter grabbed a point and a PR with a time of 5:08 for 3rd place.

Another Warrior sweep came in the 600 meters led by James Christie who ran a PR of 1:33.9. Freshman Joe Patt placed 2nd breaking school record holder Jackson Gallagher’s freshman time. First year sophomore Will Riley was right on Patt’s shoulder for 3rd in a time of 1:34.4.

RYAN TRACY placed first in the high jump with a leap of 5’4”. It was his second high jump win in his first season. (Colleen Riley Photo)

In the 1000 meters, sophomore Leith Jones had his first track win by running a PR of 2:52 to win the event. Zack Jellison was 2nd in a PR of 2:55. First year junior Mike Leary placed 3rd with a PR of 3:07.

In the 300 meters, Bradley Diaz got the win in 37.7. Winsor scoring in his third event was 3rd in a time of 41.2.

One more sweep came in the 2 mile with Aaron Canestaro getting the win in a PR of 11:29. Freshman Ollie Polster scored his first points with a 2nd place finish in 11:41. Alex Skeldon was 3rd in 11:55.

The Warriors split the relays with the Spartans. The Spartans won the 4×200 while the 4×400 team of Christie, Jones, Schurter, and Rudy captured the win in 3:57.

Melrose will travel to Wakefield on Saturday for the last meet before all events switch to traditional outdoor events.

The season is being considered one long, extended indoor/outdoor season with a State Championship anticipated in the middle of June.