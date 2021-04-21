Boys’ track edged by Melrose in season finale

Apr 21, 2021 by jkeating624

Cosgrove finishes season undefeated in shot put

Published April 21, 2021

WAKEFIELD — After bouncing the day and time around for the Wakefield vs. Melrose boys’ “indoor” track meet, the weather pushed it to Saturday morning only to be met with freezing rain conditions. The boys were faced with a strong Melrose team who took an early lead while the Warriors fought back only to come up three points short and falling by a score of 51-48.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Josh Catino placed 3rd in a time of 9.4. He followed that up with a 3rd place in the long jump with a jump of 16’3”.

In the 55 meters, Mardin Minasian placed 3rd in 6.9.

LOGAN COSGROVE took first place in the shot put on Saturday in Watertown with a throw of 45’8”. (Colleen Riley Photo)

Logan Cosgove finished the season undefeated in the shot put with a throw of 45’2”. Mid distance runner Zack Jellison took to the shot put for the first time and placed 3rd in 31’6”.

Ryan Tracy was the winner in the high jump with a jump of 5’4”.

Sophomore Leith Jones followed up his win in the 1000 meters last week with a hard fought win in the mile running 4:52. Colin Rudy was 3rd in 5:02.

Jellison, back in his specialty placed 2nd in the 600 meters with a time of 1:28.5.

Ajay Haridasse looked very strong in the 1000 meters running a huge PR of 2:43, making heads turn with his blazing last 200 meters. Thomas Dowd also ran a PR of 2:51 to place 3rd.

Bradley Diaz finished 1st in the 300 meters with a time of 37.5.

In the 2 mile, Mike Roberto ran a near PR of 10:14 to place 1st. Ben Stratton ran his first official 2 mile race placing 2nd in 10:19. Jonathan D’Ambrosio was 3rd in 10:38.

While Melrose won the 4×200, Wakefield won the 4×400 with Jellison, James Christie, Jones and Diaz carrying the stick around in a time of 3:49.