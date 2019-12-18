Football team celebrates season at banquet

Dec 18, 2019

Published December 18, 2019

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Memorial High School football team held their annual banquet recently where they celebrated a season in which the Warriors finished 6-5 overall and third in the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division.

It was a big step forward for the Warriors in year two for head coach John Rafferty. Coming off a 3-8 season in which they missed the playoffs, Wakefield picked up key wins over Belmont, Burlington, Watertown and Wilmington on their way to a No. 6 seed in the Div. 4 North Tournament. The Warriors were knocked out by Wayland but responded with victories over Dracut and North Reading before falling to eventual undefeated Super Bowl champion Melrose.

Wakefield distributed team awards, congratulated their All-Stars, thanked their seniors and announced the captains for next season.

Senior captain Chris Miller received the Michael Magliozzi Memorial Coaches Award, senior captain Anthony DeVito received the Leadership Award and the Jason Farrell Memorial Scholarship, senior captain Liam Cosgrove received the Warrior Award, senior Joe Alden received the Bob Connors Memorial Award for Most Improved and senior Joe Bernebeo earned the Bunty Thanker Unsung Hero Award.

The 2019 Middlesex League All-Stars for the Warriors were Cosgrove, DeVito, senior Taaj Andrews, junior Danny Hurley, junior Tucker Stikeman and sophomore Aidan Sweeney. Andrews and Cosgrove were also named to the Middlesex League’s All-Conference team.

The captains for next season will be classmates Danny Hurley and Tucker Stikeman.

Wakefield said goodbye to a talented and dedicated group of seniors including Cosgrove, DeVito, Miller, Andrews, Alden, Bernabeo, Wesley Pierre, Jake Sowyrda, Sean Lynch, Eli Gosselin-Smoske, Jamie Poole and Jovanni Teixeira. Together, they helped turn a rebuilding season into the program’s first winning campaign since 2013.